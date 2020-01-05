Give Josh Allen credit, he’s entertaining to watch.

With the Buffalo Bills trying to drive and get into field goal range in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans, Allen made a downright ridiculous decision. The Bills, with no timeouts, were down 19-16 in the wild-card round game, and Allen broke off a 20-yard run to get to the Buffalo 48.

As he was brought down with about 1:20 to play, Allen, for reasons that remain unclear, decided to try and lateral the ball toward the sideline. It was a nonsense move, but fortunately for him, tight end Dawson Know was nearby and swatted the ball out of bounds, preventing the Texans from recovering the loose ball.

(In case you missed it, you can watch the play here.)

Everyone was baffled by the decision, so Allen got roasted on Twitter.

The Bills did eventually get in field goal range, and Steven Hauschka nailed the 47-yard field goal to force overtime, so it didn’t sink the Bills in the end.

Still though, what was he doing?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports images