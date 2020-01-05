Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Give Josh Allen credit, he’s entertaining to watch.

With the Buffalo Bills trying to drive and get into field goal range in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans, Allen made a downright ridiculous decision. The Bills, with no timeouts, were down 19-16 in the wild-card round game, and Allen broke off a 20-yard run to get to the Buffalo 48.

As he was brought down with about 1:20 to play, Allen, for reasons that remain unclear, decided to try and lateral the ball toward the sideline. It was a nonsense move, but fortunately for him, tight end Dawson Know was nearby and swatted the ball out of bounds, preventing the Texans from recovering the loose ball.

Everyone was baffled by the decision, so Allen got roasted on Twitter.

Honestly if they put Josh Allen in the concussion protocol after that lateral nobody could complain — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 5, 2020

How many times a week do you think Sean McDermott wakes up in a cold sweat from a nightmare about Josh Allen doing something like that lateral? — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) January 5, 2020

I can't get past that Josh Allen lateral attempt. I've been preaching a little bit more rugby play in football, but that would have been seen as an idiotic offload even in rugby. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 5, 2020

Josh Allen tried to toss a lateral? pic.twitter.com/PFcRYpz6u4 — Jakob Ashlin (@JakobAshlin) January 5, 2020

I get that Josh Allen is going to get destroyed for lateraling that ball. And rightfully so. That was insane. But if Knox catches the toss and rumbles down the sifeline it is an all-time schoolyard play. The immaculate lateral. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 5, 2020

The Bills did eventually get in field goal range, and Steven Hauschka nailed the 47-yard field goal to force overtime, so it didn’t sink the Bills in the end.

Still though, what was he doing?

