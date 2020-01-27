It’s just another heartbreaking twist in an extensive series of them.

Current Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and all-time great Kobe Bryant shared a conversation over the phone Saturday night, the night before Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others.

James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday in the Lakers’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The two likely talked about that feat and many other things. Several other Los Angeles teammates listened in on the call, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The news since has shocked those in the NBA, and others around the world. James, specifically, was visibly emotional while getting off the Lakers’ plane after hearing the news.

James, just hours before Bryant’s death, talked about the former Laker and the impact he had on him.

As James and the Lakers organization continue to grieve, the NBA announced the Lakers-Clippers game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

