Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s just another heartbreaking twist in an extensive series of them.

Current Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and all-time great Kobe Bryant shared a conversation over the phone Saturday night, the night before Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna, 13, and seven others.

James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list Saturday in the Lakers’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. The two likely talked about that feat and many other things. Several other Los Angeles teammates listened in on the call, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call — in what would be their final memory of Bryant's voice. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020

The news since has shocked those in the NBA, and others around the world. James, specifically, was visibly emotional while getting off the Lakers’ plane after hearing the news.

James, just hours before Bryant’s death, talked about the former Laker and the impact he had on him.

Just 24 hours ago, LeBron reflected on the impact Kobe had on his career as he passed him on the all-time scoring list. Now, this interview takes on a whole new meaning. Life is too short, cherish every moment. RIP 🐍 (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/7HZ5OmZcLs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 27, 2020

As James and the Lakers organization continue to grieve, the NBA announced the Lakers-Clippers game scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images