Major League Baseball appears to be taking a page out of the NFL’s book.

ESPN’s Pedro Gomez on Monday reported MLB hopes its crew chiefs will be mic’d up for the 2020 season.

“Much like NFL referees have done for years, umpires will be mic’d up and tell fans in attendance and those watching on television and listening on radio if reviewed calls are upheld or overturned. They may also explain rules, if necessary,” Gomez tweeted.

The NFL and NHL use microphones for officials to address the crowd when there’s a penalty or if a call has been upheld or overturned. The hope is for any technical issues to be worked out in order for the crew chiefs to do the same during games.

“It will be helpful to the fans, which is good,” Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin said, per ESPN. “Sometimes they’re left in the dark as with what is being challenged.”

Both the league and umpires are “actively discussing” the possibility. It is unknown at this time whether this will be implemented before Opening Day on March 26.

