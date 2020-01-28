Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James went radio silent for more than 24 hours following the death of friend and longtime competitor Kobe Bryant.

Bryant was one of nine killed in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others also died.

James and the Lakers heard the news on the team plane home from their game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, and was visibly emotional getting off the team plane. James, however, broke his silence Monday night, sharing his thoughts in a tribute to Bryant on Instagram.

“I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!” James wrote, adding, “Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me!”

You can read the full post here:

Weirdly enough, James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list on Saturday night against the 76ers. He and Bryant talked after the game just hours before Bryant’s death.

As James and the Lakers continue to grieve the tragedy, the NBA has postponed the Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers originally scheduled for Tuesday.