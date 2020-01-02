Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League’s chasing pack is hoping Sheffield United will trip up Liverpool.

The teams will face off Thursday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 21 game. Liverpool has a commanding, 10-point lead in the Premier League standings, while Sheffield United enters the contest in eighth place with 29 points after 20 games.

Liverpool also is unbeaten in its last 36 Premier League games and hasn’t lost at Anfield in its last 50 league games.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Sheffield United:

When: Thursday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN | UNIVERSO

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

