Liverpool will host Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth-round replay following Sunday’s 2-2 draw at New Meadow.

Curtis Jones’ second goal in as many games in the competition this season – a cool 15th-minute finish – and an own goal by Donald Love early in the second half looked to have won the fourth-round tie for the Reds.

However, League One side Shrewsbury battled back and earned a trip to Anfield courtesy of a quick-fire double by substitute Jason Cummings, the first of which came from the penalty spot.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com