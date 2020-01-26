Well, the moment NFL fans around the world have been waiting for finally has arrived. The best the AFC has to offer is so to clash with the beasts of the NFC. There is much at stake.
We’re talking, of course, about the Pro Bowl.
You really never know what you might see during the Pro Bowl. Heck, if you’re lucky enough, you might even see a player or two giving a crap. Everything is on the table.
Who will prevail is the clash of titans? We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how to watch the 2020 Pro Bowl online and on TV:
When: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN, ABC
Live Stream: WatchESPN
