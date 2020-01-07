Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of, if not the biggest question heading into the 2020 NFL season is where Tom Brady will play.

The Patriots quarterback has been under center in New England for 20 seasons and is set to become a free agent in March for the first time in his career. Brady said after Saturday’s Wild Card loss to the Tennessee Titans that it’s “pretty unlikely” he’ll retire.

But no one knows for sure what the future holds for Brady, who will be 43 when the 2020 season kicks off.

Magic Johnson, for one, doesn’t see the surefire Hall of Fame QB hanging up his cleats this year. Especially after how this season ended for New England.

Check out what Johnson had to say in a tweet he sent out Sunday night.

With New England’s loss, I’m sure Tom Brady doesn’t want to go out like that. He could go out with a final game like Kobe, playing great with 60 points and a win. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 5, 2020

We’re sure Brady wouldn’t mind ending his career with another Lombardi Trophy.

It certainly will be interesting to see what the next few months hold for the Patriots, who have a slew of players becoming free agents.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images