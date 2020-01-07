The Bruins’ last few games certainly haven’t been their best.

Despite snapping a nine-game point streak Saturday with a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden, Boston is just 4-1-5 in its last 10 games. The Bruins are clinging to second place in the Eastern Conference, though they’re watching major contenders like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning quickly gain ground.

But there’s more to the game than simply what goes down on the ice, which Bruins captain Zdeno Chara noted after Monday’s practice.

“You’ve got to enjoy what you do, you’ve got to love what you do. You’ve got to accept that there are going to be some ups and downs,” Chara said Monday, per the team. “There are going to be some great moments, there are going to be some things you have to overcome. But that’s just sport. That’s life. But mainly, you’ve got to have the mindset that you love what you do. You have to get up in the morning and put the pants on and come to work and be happy with what you are doing and how you’re preparing, and then do your best.”

The Bruins have a chance to turn their luck around when they take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

