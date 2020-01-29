Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City has good reason to be wary of Manchester United.

The teams will face off Wednesday at Etihad Stadium in a Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg game. Manchester City enters the contest with the 3-1 lead it earned Jan. 7 when it beat Manchester United at Old Trafford and is favored to advance to the final for the third consecutive season.

However, the hosts don’t always benefit from home-field advantage in the Manchester derby. The home team has won two and drawn two of the last 11 meetings between Manchester City and Manchester United in all competitions. The away team has won the last three games and five of the last six.

No broadcaster will air Manchester City versus Manchester United in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images