The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is among the vast majority of programs impacted by the tragic death of Gianna Bryant and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The two were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Both Gianna and Kobe were supporters of the UConn women’s program due to 13-year-old Gianna wanting to play for the Huskies. Unfortunately and unfathomably, she will not get that opportunity, which prompted the Huskies to remember her with a jersey of her own.

The program paid tribute to Gianna by draping a No. 2 jersey on the bench prior to the Huskies hosting Team USA in an exhibition game Monday.

Mambacita is forever a Husky 💙 pic.twitter.com/3wdAbdK0Ye — UConn Women's Hoops (@UConnWBB) January 27, 2020

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was visibly emotional on the bench to start the game. Like NBA teams did Sunday, Team USA took an eight-second violation in the backcourt before UConn took a shot clock violation to start the game. It followed a 24-second moment of silence in honor of the NBA legend wearing No. 24.

The elder Bryant was a major supporter of the WNBA and women’s basketball and it was depicted as both Auriemma and members of Team USA shared their memories of the 41-year-old superstar.

“He’s a guy that the world is going to miss,” Auriemma said, via ESPN.

You can watch the full video here:

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma and members of Team USA share their thoughts on Kobe Bryant before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/vJVvDhOMms — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images