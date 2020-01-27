Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The “Sunday Night Baseball” crew might look a bit different when the 2020 Major League Baseball season gets underway.

ESPN is “working toward removing Jessica Mendoza from its “Sunday Night Baseball” booth,” The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday, citing sources. Alex Rodriguez is the only one whose job isn’t in jeopardy.

Mendoza just wrapped up her fourth full season as MLB’s first feamle national television analyst. She signed a multiyear deal with ESPN in 2018. The 39-year-old also serves as an adviser for the New York Mets.

“ESPN is reimagining its baseball coverage and Mendoza is expected to be an integral part, in studio or possibly on weekday games,” Marchand wrote.

The network still could bring Mendoza back as an analyst, as nothing has been made official. But it certainly will be interesting to see what her role will be come this season, and who Rodriguez will be next to during the first “Sunday Night Baseball” game.

Thumbnail photo via John Rieger/USA TODAY Sports Images