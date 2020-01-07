Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are we headed for another extended period of Anthony Davis rumors?

Probably not, but the door is ajar.

Davis recently rejected a max contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes reported Tuesday, citing sources. Davis, who holds a player option for the 2020-21 season, is expected to decline it and instead enter free agency.

From Haynes’ column:

“The Lakers offered their star forward Anthony Davis a four-year, $146 million max extension on Tuesday, but they were informed that he will be bypassing an in-season extension in favor of entering unrestricted free agency in July, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

“The decision was made out of salary-cap implications and because Davis wants to solely focus on this season, sources said.”

Yahoo Sources: Los Angeles Lakers offered Anthony Davis a max contract extension this morning, but they were informed he would be bypassing in favor of entering free-agency. https://t.co/9Ce2A4ePbI pic.twitter.com/ODta1H40Zi — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 7, 2020

So, could Davis really leave Los Angeles?

Don’t bet on it.

“No one within league circles anticipates Davis leaving the Lakers after one season,” Haynes wrote.

Davis has been as advertised this season, averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game for the Lakers, who sit atop the Western Conference standings. The 26-year-old is a favorite to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images