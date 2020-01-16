Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re entering the peak of the season — the NFL’s mock draft season, of course.

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has the Patriots selecting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with their first overall pick at No. 23.

“While New England’s future with Tom Brady remains unclear, perhaps it’s time for Bill Belichick and Co. to focus on a different glaring issue,” Middlehurst-Schwartz wrote. “As the draft’s top talent at tight end, Kmet might help fill the Rob Gronkowski-sized hole in this offense.”

Kmet was the only tight end selected in the first round of Middlehurst-Schwartz’s mock draft. Others have had the Patriots selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, but Love was not included as a first-round pick in the USA Today mockup.

A three-year player at Notre Dame, Kmet played in 23 regular-season games including 10 in his junior season. Kmet tallied 43 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Irish.

While it’s obviously unclear if the selection will come to fruition, Kmet would certainly help fill one of the Patriots’ biggest needs.

