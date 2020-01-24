Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown reportedly is in a Florida jail after turning himself in to police Thursday night, according to TMZ Sports.

A warrant was put out for Brown’s arrest Wednesday after he and his trainer, Glenn Holt, allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver at Brown’s home in Hollywood, Fla. on Tuesday. Both are accused of felony burglary with assault.

Holt was arrested Wednesday and bonded out of jail the same day.

Brown is no stranger to legal problems. Over the last year, he’s been in trouble with the law on numerous occasions, from accusations of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor to the trashing of a multi-million dollar condominium in Florida.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images