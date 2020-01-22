Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another day, another Antonio Brown issue.

Police were at Brown’s home Tuesday reportedly to investigate a possible battery that took place outside Brown’s home in Hollywood, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested for felony burglary and battery while the alleged victim, a moving truck driver, said he was battered by both Holt and Brown.

“A police spokesman told ESPN that there was an altercation involving the driver of a moving truck that was seen outside Brown’s home,” Wolfe wrote. “Police say Brown is a suspect but has not been arrested or charged.”

An update from police on Brown’s status is expected by noon Wednesday, according to the report.

The latest incident comes eight days after Brown videotaped himself yelling at police officers in front of his home and just five days after agent Drew Rosenhaus conditionally terminated their relationship until Brown seeks help.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images