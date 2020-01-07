Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Garrett is out of a job in Dallas, but there’s an off chance he remains in the NFC East.

The Cowboys officially parted ways with Garrett on Sunday night after nine-plus seasons. Owner Jerry Jones wasted little time finding a replacement, as former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly was hired Monday to take the helm of America’s Team.

While it obviously no longer was working for Garrett in Dallas, one of its most bitter rivals might have some interest. The New York Giants reportedly could take a look at Garrett, a Princeton product, should their top head-coaching preference fall through.

“Jason Garrett, recently (and finally) out of the picture with the Cowboys, is a fallback option the Giants will consider — but only if things go sour with Rhule,” the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz wrote.

Rhule, who’s been Baylor’s coach the past three seasons, interviewed with the Carolina Panthers on Monday and is set to meet with the Giants on Tuesday. Schwartz reports something will have “gone very wrong” if Rhule isn’t hired in New York by week’s end, as he’s reportedly the franchise’s “clear front-runner.”

Stranger things have happened, and it certainly would be great entertainment if Garrett quickly jumped from the Cowboys to one of their fiercest foes.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images