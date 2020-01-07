It sure seems like Tom Brady’s future in New England rests in the balance of Bill Belichick and Co., who will need to decide this offseason whether they want to pony up and march on with the seasoned quarterback.

But should Brady even want to return to the Patriots in the first place?

The six-time Super Bowl champion was fairly mum about his future following New England’s season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans, but he did note it would be “great” if he worked out a new deal with the Patriots in the offseason. Former NFL defensive end and current “Speak For Yourself” co-host Marcellus Wiley, however, believes Brady should seek greener pastures.

“They have the oldest defense, 11 of the 22 starters are 29 or older. The defense is overrated,” Wiley said Monday on FOX Sports 1. “Offense your best weapon is (Julian) Edelman. Edelman led in drops, dropped the biggest ball of that game — cost them the game almost, or at least that drive continuing. They have a first-and-goal on the 1-yard line, run the ball three times left, lose two yards. All this has fallen on Brady. What’s going to change next year? You draft some rookies? You get one free agent in free agency in the offense? If I’m Tom Brady, my sights are set elsewhere.”

.@MarcellusWiley breaks down why the Patriots shouldn’t want Tom Brady back next season pic.twitter.com/9ck65OMZB7 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 6, 2020

While Brady, obviously, is commanding all of the attention, he’s just one of 19 Patriots set to hit the open market come March, a list that includes key cogs like Joe Thuney, Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy and Matthew Slater. New England could have a very different look in the 2020 season, not just at the quarterback position. One has to imagine Brady only is interested in playing for a legitimate Super Bowl contender at this stage in his career, and there’s no guaranteeing the Patriots will fit that mold come fall.

So, where could Brady take his talents next if he were to leave Foxboro? Every talking head and their mother seems to view the Los Angeles Chargers as the best potential landing spot.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images