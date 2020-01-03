Perhaps Jason Garrett merely is working through his notice period?

As the NFL community waits for the Dallas Cowboys to confirm the fate of their longtime head coach, Sportrac editor Michael Ginnitti speculated Friday via Twitter they haven’t yet parted ways, as most expect them to do, because team owner Jerry Jones wants to spare the Garrett from the ignominy of a firing him and wants to avoid lining up a new coach before the position is open.

Jason Garrett’s contract with the #Cowboys expires on January 14th. It’s perfectly plausible that Jerry Jones is simply dragging out the inevitable to allow Garrett to walk into free agency, versus publicly firing a close friend (while interviewing others behind the scene). — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 3, 2020

Sportrac’s theory certainly sounds reasonable.

The Cowboys and Garrett reportedly met twice this week, with Dallas deciding Thursday to end his tenure with “an abundance of care.” After all, Garrett was their coach for the last 10 years.

Nevertheless, the rest of the NFL waits for the Cowboys to confirm an open secret and change sideline bosses after a season that started with great promise but ultimately ended 8-8 and outside of the playoffs. If Ginnitti is correct, then less than two weeks remain in this drawn-out process.

