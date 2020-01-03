Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One has to think Brad Stevens, though he won’t really show it, must be getting fatigued from the amount of media attention he has to give the 15th man on his roster.

It’s not an issue with personality or humility, of course, but Tacko Fall’s 7-foot-6 stature has made him a Boston Celtics and NBA fan favorite, despite him being on a two-way contract and appearing in just three games this season.

But that didn’t stop him from landing among the top vote-getters when the first returns were released Thursday. Fall had the sixth-highest vote total in the Eastern Conference frontcourt, beating players like Bam Adebayo, Gordon Hayward and Andre Drummond.

Stevens, who this season has had to answer loads of questions about the rookie big man, was asked Friday for his thoughts on the results.

“I don’t love it, ” Stevens told reporters after the team’s shootaround, via NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t love the idea, when you talk about awards … not being based on what’s solely happening on the court.”

“He’s a wonderful person. He’s done a great job,” Stevens added. “Obviously, he’s played like 10 minutes here so he shouldn’t be sixth in All-Star voting. I get it. I think sometimes the All-Star Game and things like that, are a mix popularity contest and then really, really subjective voting.”

There’s a bigger conversation to be had about the flaws with All-Star voting, but Stevens’ assessment hits the mark here.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images