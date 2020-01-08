Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Additional details about the myriad injuries Julian Edelman played through this season have emerged.

The New England Patriots wide receiver’s list of 2019 ailments included “a separated AC joint in his shoulder, a knee issue and rib injury that were described as serious enough that they would have ended some other players’ seasons,” according to a report Wednesday from The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

“Offseason surgery hasn’t been ruled out,” Howe added.

Edelman, who turns 34 in May, played in every game for the Patriots this season and was one of the NFL’s most productive pass-catchers, finishing with 100 receptions (fifth-most), 1,117 receiving yards (18th) and six receiving touchdowns.

His productivity dipped during the home stretch, however, as injuries and frequent double coverage took their toll. Edelman caught just 13 passes over New England’s final four games, including three on five targets for 30 yards in Saturday’s wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Edelman has two years remaining on his current Patriots contract.

