Something will have to give when foes collide in the Spanish Super Cup.

Valencia will battle Real Madrid on Wednesday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals. The competition has a new, tournament-style format this season, with Real Madrid and Valencia among four teams vying for the trophy that originally went to the winner of a game between the previous season’s La Liga (Spanish league) and Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) champions.

Real Madrid is unbeaten in its last 14 games, and Valencia hasn’t lost in its last seven outings.

The winner Valencia-Real Madrid winner will face either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid on Sunday in the Spanish Super Cup final.

Here’s how to watch Valencia versus Real Madrid in the United States.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images