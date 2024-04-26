FOXBORO, Mass. — Drake Maye is the newest member of the Patriots, and the men who made it happen wasted no time in sharing their initial thoughts of New England’s new signal-caller.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo and head executive Eliot Wolf, just minutes after getting off the phone with Maye, made their way down to the media room at Gillette Stadium on Thursday and shared their impressions of the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It’s safe to say they’re impressed.

“I would say, first and foremost, this is a guy who comes from a very athletic family,” Mayo said. “He’s very competitive. He’s a likable guy. He’s a leader on the field, and obviously he has a lot of tools. We were very comfortable with Drake and happy we got him.”

New England had options with its pick, but ultimately felt Maye was the right player. It was believed Wolf and Mayo would field trade offers once the clock started ticking, but they actually picked up the phones themselves and immediately called the 21-year-old out of North Carolina.

“He’s a player that elevates those around him, and that’s really all you can ask for out of the quarterback position,” Wolf said. “He’s got a lot of talent, he’s athletic, he’s big, he’s strong, he’s young. We feel like there’s a lot of upside to his game.”

Maye fits the timeline of what the Patriots would like to do, and the first steps of helping make him the best player he can be will be taken immediately. New England might just be looking to jump back into the first round, but no matter how the night ends, Wolf and Mayo are happy to have gotten their guy.