Josh McDaniels will not be joining the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

The Panthers are hiring Baylor’s Matt Rhule to fill their head-coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports Tuesday morning. McDaniels and Rhule were considered the front-runners for Ron Rivera’s old job.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the hiring.

The Panthers reportedly hired Rhule quickly to prevent him from meeting with the New York Giants, who also are searching for a new head coach.

The #Panthers had a top two of Josh McDaniels and Matt Rhule. Owner David Tepper spent yesterday in Waco with Rhule and his family, and he heard enough. Rather than risk Rhule getting on the plane, he made a deal. Rhule is now Carolina’s coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2020

McDaniels, the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator, was scheduled to interview in Carolina on Tuesday before meeting with the Giants on Wednesday and the Cleveland Browns on Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Giants and Browns are the only remaining teams with head-coaching vacancies.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images