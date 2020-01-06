Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Avert your eyes, Jason Garrett.

The Dallas Cowboys on Monday hired Mike McCarthy as their new head coach, according to multiple reports. And before accepting the job, McCarthy reportedly spent the night at Jerry Jones’ house, something that apparently is a big deal.

Check out this tweet from Adam Schefter:

New Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy stayed over Jerry Jones’ house on Saturday night, per source. “Once you stay at Jerrry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2020

That’s probably tough to read for Garrett, who reportedly was having issues with accepting the reality that he was out as the Cowboys head coach. His days of sleeping over at Jones’ house likely are over.

As for the futures of the rest of Dallas’ coaching staff, their fates remain unclear.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images