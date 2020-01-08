Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We know Mike McCarthy will be the head coach of the Cowboys next season, and reports indicate Kellen Moore will return as offensive coordinator.

Aside from those two, the rest of Dallas’ coaching staff remains very much up in the air.

“Surprising announcements” are coming from team owner Jerry Jones, NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Wednesday, citing a source. The Cowboys are not expected to bring back a majority of their coaching staff from last season.

Here’s Slater’s report:

I’m told there will be surprising announcements about this coaching staff, very little holdover from last year per a source. WR coach Sanjay Lal not expected back despite current contract. On the radar for secondary: Joe Whitt Jr. & Tony Oden. OL coach Marc Colombo still in limbo — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 8, 2020

The Cowboys have been the talk of the still-young offseason, with the bizarre Jason Garrett drama eventually giving way to the hiring of McCarthy.

As for where Dallas goes from here, your guess is as good as ours.

