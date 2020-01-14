Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s days as a New England resident reportedly are over.

(That hardly means his Patriots career has ended, however.)

Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have moved into their new home Greenwich, Conn., WEEI’s Greg Hill reported Tuesday morning. The family’s mansion in Brookline, Mass., has been for sale since last summer.

Breaking: Tom Brady’s suite inside Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out and the Brady family has moved into their home in Greenwich, CT. Please credit @GregHillWEEI. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 14, 2020

Hill also reported that Brady’s suite at Gillette Stadium has been cleaned out.

“It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before,” Hill said.

Of course, both of these reports should be taken with a grain of salt. The bit about the suite, in particular, might be much ado about nothing, as it’s entirely possible suites at the stadium get cleaned out after every season.

It’s also worth noting that ex-Patriot Willie McGinest recently said — with noteworthy confidence — that where Brady and his family live has no bearing on the 42-year-old quarterback’s future with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images