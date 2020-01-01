Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Wednesday for the second consecutive day — a positive sign as they prepare for Saturday’s wild-card round playoff matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Players wore helmets and shells Wednesday after sporting workout clothes for Tuesday’s non-padded walkthrough.

Perfect practice attendance again today for the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/byk04hJ1ua — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 1, 2020

Seven players were listed as limited participants on Wednesday’s injury report: wide receiver Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) cornerbacks Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin), linebackers Jamie Collins (shoulder) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Terrence Brooks (groin) and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle).

McCourty and Brooks both missed Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins with injuries.

The Patriots will hold one additional practice Thursday before hosting the Titans in New England’s first appearance on wild-card weekend since 2009. Head coach Bill Belichick said Monday he expects the team to be “pretty close to full strength” for that game.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images