The playoffs of a way of bringing out the best from NFL players and teams on social media.

Exhibit A: The New England Patriots’ first tweet Saturday.

Hours before the team’s AFC wild-card matchup with the Tennessee Titans, the Patriots tweeted an illustration that’s as awesome as it is appropriate. The image features an unidentified Patriot player, blocked by an imposing Titan, staring at the mountain which must be climbed.

Take a look:

Good stuff.

The Patriots and Titans kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. If the Patriots win, they’ll face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images