The New England Patriots’ 2019 season has ended prematurely.

For the first time since the 2009 season, the Patriots won’t advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans 20-13 on Saturday night in a relatively shocking loss.

The Patriots’ defense let up just 14 points in the game, their rushing attack was mostly effective, and the offensive line blocked well. So, what went wrong Saturday night? All stats via Pro Football Focus.

PASSING ATTACK

QB Tom Brady went 20-of-37 for 209 yards with an interception. His accuracy rate was 69.7 percent with three drops, one throwaway, one batted pass and three incompletions when he was hit while throwing.

Brady’s nine other incompletions were deemed inaccurate by PFF. His interception was broken up and batted in the air for a pick-six.

Brady was just 1-of-5 for 21 yards on deep passes. His lone deep completion went to tight end Ben Watson.

Watson and wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry had drops. Watson’s nearly led to a pick-six at the end of the first half. Edelman’s stalled the Patriots’ penultimate drive near the end of the fourth quarter.

Brady was worse last week against the Miami Dolphins, but he didn’t end the 2019 season playing particularly well. The Patriots’ offense had talent, but Brady never fully jelled with Harry or Mohamed Sanu.

PASS PROTECTION

LT Isaiah Wynn: clean

LG Joe Thuney: hurry

C Ted Karras: clean

RG Shaq Mason: hurry

RT Marcus Cannon: clean

TE Matt LaCosse: hurry

RB James White: clean

TE Ben Watson: clean

FB/LB Elandon Roberts: clean

QB Tom Brady: QB hit, hurry

— The Patriots’ offensive line had another phenomenal performance. They really finished the season with three of their best games.

— Brady was only under pressure on 13.5 percent of dropbacks. He was 2-of-5 for 9 yards while under pressure. Brady was under pressure on 29.9 percent of dropbacks during the regular season, so the offensive line improved when it needed to.

RUSHING ATTACK

WR N’Keal Harry: 4 yards after contact per attempt

RB Sony Michel: 3.8 yards after contact per attempt, one forced missed tackle

WR Julian Edelman: 3.5 yards after contact per attempt

RB James White: 2 yards after contact per attempt, two forced missed tackles

FB/LB Elandon Roberts: 1 yard after contact per attempt

RB Rex Burkhead: 1 yard after contact per attempt

— Michel had another solid game as the Patriots’ rushing attack averaged 4.5 yards per carry. They clearly weren’t an issue for most of the game, but they struggled at the goal line. The Patriots got to the 1-yard line in the first half and had three unsuccessful rushing tries into the end zone. They settled for a field goal.

— Edelman scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown on an end around. It was the first rushing touchdown of his career.

PASS RUSH

LB Kyle Van Noy: sack, hurry

LB John Simon: QB hit, hurry

LB Dont’a Hightower: two hurries

DT Lawrence Guy: QB hit

LB Jamie Collins: QB hit

DE Deatrich Wise: hurry

FS Devin McCourty: hurry

— Van Noy’s hurry led to an interception by safety Duron Harmon.

PASS COVERAGE

LB Jamie Collins: two catches on two targets, 30 yards

SS Terrence Brooks: 2-3, 23 yards, TD

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 9 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 1-2, 6 yards, PBU

LB Dont’a Hightower: 2-2, 4 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 1-1, 4 yards

CB JC Jackson: 0-2, PBU

FS Devin McCourty: 0-1

FS Duron Harmon: INT

— The Patriots let up just 76 passing yards on 17 dropbacks. They allowed two catches on three targets for 13 yards combined to tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis.

— The Patriots’ cornerbacks certainly did their jobs for the most part, though Jones was flagged for an 18-yard pass interference penalty. It was a nice bounceback performance by Gilmore and Jackson.

RUN DEFENSE

LB Dont’a Hightower: seven stops

LB Kyle Van Noy: four stops

LB John Simon: three stops

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: two stops

DT Danny Shelton: two stops, missed tackle

DE Deatrich Wise: stop

CB Stephon Gilmore: stop

DT Adam Butler: stop

LB Jamie Collins: stop

DT Lawrence Guy: stop, missed tackle

LB Elandon Roberts: missed tackle

CB JC Jackson: missed tackle

FS Duron Harmon: missed tackle

— Wise, Shelton, Guy, Collins and Roberts all graded negatively in run defense, per PFF.

— The Patriots allowed Derrick Henry to run 34 times for 182 yards with a touchdown. The Patriots only let up 20 carries for 76 yards without a score to Henry in the second half.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images