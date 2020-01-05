The New England Patriots’ 2019 season has ended prematurely.
For the first time since the 2009 season, the Patriots won’t advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Patriots fell to the Tennessee Titans 20-13 on Saturday night in a relatively shocking loss.
The Patriots’ defense let up just 14 points in the game, their rushing attack was mostly effective, and the offensive line blocked well. So, what went wrong Saturday night? All stats via Pro Football Focus.
PASSING ATTACK
QB Tom Brady went 20-of-37 for 209 yards with an interception. His accuracy rate was 69.7 percent with three drops, one throwaway, one batted pass and three incompletions when he was hit while throwing.
Brady’s nine other incompletions were deemed inaccurate by PFF. His interception was broken up and batted in the air for a pick-six.
Brady was just 1-of-5 for 21 yards on deep passes. His lone deep completion went to tight end Ben Watson.
Watson and wide receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry had drops. Watson’s nearly led to a pick-six at the end of the first half. Edelman’s stalled the Patriots’ penultimate drive near the end of the fourth quarter.
Brady was worse last week against the Miami Dolphins, but he didn’t end the 2019 season playing particularly well. The Patriots’ offense had talent, but Brady never fully jelled with Harry or Mohamed Sanu.
PASS PROTECTION
LT Isaiah Wynn: clean
LG Joe Thuney: hurry
C Ted Karras: clean
RG Shaq Mason: hurry
RT Marcus Cannon: clean
TE Matt LaCosse: hurry
RB James White: clean
TE Ben Watson: clean
FB/LB Elandon Roberts: clean
QB Tom Brady: QB hit, hurry
— The Patriots’ offensive line had another phenomenal performance. They really finished the season with three of their best games.
— Brady was only under pressure on 13.5 percent of dropbacks. He was 2-of-5 for 9 yards while under pressure. Brady was under pressure on 29.9 percent of dropbacks during the regular season, so the offensive line improved when it needed to.
RUSHING ATTACK
WR N’Keal Harry: 4 yards after contact per attempt
RB Sony Michel: 3.8 yards after contact per attempt, one forced missed tackle
WR Julian Edelman: 3.5 yards after contact per attempt
RB James White: 2 yards after contact per attempt, two forced missed tackles
FB/LB Elandon Roberts: 1 yard after contact per attempt
RB Rex Burkhead: 1 yard after contact per attempt
— Michel had another solid game as the Patriots’ rushing attack averaged 4.5 yards per carry. They clearly weren’t an issue for most of the game, but they struggled at the goal line. The Patriots got to the 1-yard line in the first half and had three unsuccessful rushing tries into the end zone. They settled for a field goal.
— Edelman scored the Patriots’ lone touchdown on an end around. It was the first rushing touchdown of his career.
PASS RUSH
LB Kyle Van Noy: sack, hurry
LB John Simon: QB hit, hurry
LB Dont’a Hightower: two hurries
DT Lawrence Guy: QB hit
LB Jamie Collins: QB hit
DE Deatrich Wise: hurry
FS Devin McCourty: hurry
— Van Noy’s hurry led to an interception by safety Duron Harmon.
PASS COVERAGE
LB Jamie Collins: two catches on two targets, 30 yards
SS Terrence Brooks: 2-3, 23 yards, TD
LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 9 yards
CB Jonathan Jones: 1-2, 6 yards, PBU
LB Dont’a Hightower: 2-2, 4 yards
CB Stephon Gilmore: 1-1, 4 yards
CB JC Jackson: 0-2, PBU
FS Devin McCourty: 0-1
FS Duron Harmon: INT
— The Patriots let up just 76 passing yards on 17 dropbacks. They allowed two catches on three targets for 13 yards combined to tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receivers Jonnu Smith and Corey Davis.
— The Patriots’ cornerbacks certainly did their jobs for the most part, though Jones was flagged for an 18-yard pass interference penalty. It was a nice bounceback performance by Gilmore and Jackson.
RUN DEFENSE
LB Dont’a Hightower: seven stops
LB Kyle Van Noy: four stops
LB John Simon: three stops
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: two stops
DT Danny Shelton: two stops, missed tackle
DE Deatrich Wise: stop
CB Stephon Gilmore: stop
DT Adam Butler: stop
LB Jamie Collins: stop
DT Lawrence Guy: stop, missed tackle
LB Elandon Roberts: missed tackle
CB JC Jackson: missed tackle
FS Duron Harmon: missed tackle
— Wise, Shelton, Guy, Collins and Roberts all graded negatively in run defense, per PFF.
— The Patriots allowed Derrick Henry to run 34 times for 182 yards with a touchdown. The Patriots only let up 20 carries for 76 yards without a score to Henry in the second half.
