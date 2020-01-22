Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown might be in serious trouble.

Authorities in Hollywood, Fla., are working on acquiring an arrest warrant for the free-agent receiver, police sources told TMZ Sports. Brown is under investigation for allegedly battering a moving truck driver Tuesday, while his trainer, Glen Holt, was arrested and charged with felony battery and burglary. The incident occurred after the moving truck diver, who remains unidentified, delivered belongings to Brown’s home.

As of Wednesday morning, Brown had locked himself inside his house amid the investigation, per USA TODAY.

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September. In the months since, the 31-year-old has engaged in multiple altercations with Hollywood police, and, in general, has demonstrated erratic, occasionally disturbing behavior.

He remains under investigation by the NFL over allegations of rape and sexual misconduct, among other things.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images