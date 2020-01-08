Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Baltimore Ravens are well-rested and ready to take on the Titans after Tennessee upset the New England Patriots on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Titans will look to do the same to Baltimore and move on to face either the Houston Texans or Kansas City Chiefs, but the Ravens will pose a tough task for the underdogs.

Tennessee put 20 points up against a New England defense that had been stellar all season, but running back Derrick Henry just couldn’t be stopped, carrying the ball 34 times for 182 yards and a touchdown. Ravens safety Earl Thomas, however, doesn’t foresee the same thing happening to his team Saturday night at M&T Bank Stadium.

Thomas spoke Tuesday about the upcoming matchup, but not without throwing a little bit of shade toward the Patriots.

“Those guys didn’t seem too interested in tackling (Henry),” he said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Kimberly A. Martin. “I think our mindset is a little different.”

Ouch.

It certainly will be interesting to see Baltimore’s game plan for Henry. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images