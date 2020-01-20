Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There just was no stopping Raheem Mostert through three quarters Sunday night.

The San Francisco 49ers running back ran all over the Green Bay Packers during the first three frames of the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium, making some NFL history in the process.

First, Mostert’s 160 rushing yards were the most in a first half of a playoff game since 1964, per ESPN.

Raheem Mostert with the most first-half rushing yards in a playoff game since 1964: 💪 14 carries

💪 160 rushing yards

💪 3 TD pic.twitter.com/uMtYGmtDOi — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

The 27-year-old also set a new 49ers record for most rushing yards in a postseason game, beating Colin Kaepernick’s previous record of 181 he set in 2012.

Raheem Mostert has passed Colin Kaepernick (2012) for the most rush yards in a postseason game in 49ers history. pic.twitter.com/XDyTzbt7zs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2020

Mostert also joined some pretty nice company when he rushed for his fourth touchdown in the third quarter. Check out this stat:

Raheem Mostert joins LeGarrette Blount and Ricky Watters as the only players in NFL history with 4 or more rushing TD in a playoff game. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 20, 2020

And to cap it all off, his 220 rushing yards are the second-most in a playoff game.

Raheem Mostert's 220 rushing yards are the 2nd-most in a postseason game in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/qbpvgY8K5G — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 20, 2020

What probably makes this sweeter for Mostert is that he was cut by six NFL teams. And not only did he have a career night on national television in front of 70-plus thousand fans, but he and the rest of his team are also headed to Miami to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images