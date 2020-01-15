Rob Gronkowski knows exactly what’s in store for Luke Kuechly.

Kuechly took the football world by storm Tuesday night when he announced his intention to retire from the NFL after eight seasons. It was less than a year ago when Gronkowski took a similar path, choosing to walk away from the game much earlier than the typical superstar.

Despite clearly enjoying retired life and never really suggesting he was thinking about a comeback, Gronk still regularly fields questions about when he might strap the pads back on. Kuechly probably is bound for similar treatment, so Gronkowski figured he’d (sarcastically) get the ball rolling shortly after the seven-time Pro Bowl selection made his announcement.

Congrats @LukeKuechly on early retirement. You were a fearless player out there on the field. Soooo….when are you coming back?? — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) January 15, 2020

In all seriousness, Gronkowski and Kuechly both made commendable decisions, and we seem to be entering a new era where athletes are more mindful to life after the game. As Marshawn Lynch explained, it’s critically important for players to take care of their bodies, their chicken and their mentals.

Enjoy retirement, Luke.

