It’s safe to say Luke Kuechly is viewed in high regard among his peers.

The Carolina Panthers star on Tuesday announced his retirement after eight NFL seasons. While Kuechly noted he still wants to play, he believes it’s “the right thing to do” to walk away from the game at 28.

Shortly after Kuechly’s announcement, the NFL took to its official Instagram page to share the news. The post quickly garnered comments from some of the biggest names in the sport, including a trio of New England Patriots stars.

Dont’a Hightower: “Much respect 59! ELITE!!”

James White: “One of the best to do it! Much Respect!✊🏾”

Julian Edelman: “Complete football player #monster 🙌🙏🏻👊🏼🐿”

Rob Gronkowski also tipped his cap to Kuechly, but in typical Gronk fashion, he tucked a sarcastic question into his congratulatory message for the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images