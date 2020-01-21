Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Lowe is taking the trolling in stride.

Lowe took the internet by storm Sunday night during the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. The longtime actor was in attendance at Levi’s Stadium sporting a hilariously generic hat which simply featured the NFL logo.

The jokes initially seemed to go over the 55-year-old’s head, but as the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Lowe on Monday channeled his beloved “Parks and Recreation” character to make a self-deprecating joke about his now-famous lid.

”I LITERALLY love football! And teams. Every one of them! They are all wonderful! Go teams!”

-Chris Traeger pic.twitter.com/u9y6B4EkE6 — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

Jerry Gergich must be thrilled someone else finally is the butt of everyone’s jokes.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images