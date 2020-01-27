Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant was part of the storied Boston Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers throughout the course of his 20-year NBA career. But the building he heard so many boos in honored Bryant on Monday night.

Bryant, along with eight other victims including his 13-year-old daughter, were killed in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles on Sunday. His death sparked an outpouring of support from players, coaches and teams, while the Lakers and Clippers postponed their Tuesday game in order to grieve the tragic loss.

TD Garden joined in on remembering Bryant with its escalator, using purple and gold lights to illuminate it. And once the sun set in Boston, the entire building was lit up purple and gold, along with a sign honoring the five-time NBA champion.

Check it out:

Tonight, we join the sports community by glowing purple and gold. Our deepest sympathies go out to all affected by yesterday’s tragedy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/XDJKaQ7PHS — TD Garden (@tdgarden) January 27, 2020

Bryant was 41 at the time of his death.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images