Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Big Truss took a big L on Saturday night.

If you’ve been following the Baltimore Ravens this season, you likely know about “Big Truss” — or whatever. What initially was Mark Ingram’s nickname for Lamar Jackson eventually became the rally cry for the Baltimore Ravens. It also made Ingram’s post-game press conferences must-sees throughout the regular season.

If you still don’t know what we’re talking about, take a look at the video below:

Got it? Good.

That brings us to Saturday night, when the Tennessee Titans, behind star running back Derrick Henry, beat the Ravens in a shocking AFC divisional-round upset. After the game, Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe trolled Ingram in hilarious fashion.

Check this out:

Tajae Sharpe pulled a page out of Mark Ingram's book when introducing Derrick Henry 🤣 Next-level trolling.

(via @jwyattsports)pic.twitter.com/589wkqkcmf — ESPN (@espn) January 12, 2020

Hey, they earned it.

The Titans now await the winner of Sunday’s game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Regardless of the outcome, Tennessee will be on the road for the AFC Championship Game.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images