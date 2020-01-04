Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, the postseason has arrived.

Following an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the New England Patriots will be playing in the Wild Card Round for the first time in years, welcoming the Tennessee Titans to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

For a full preview of this playoff tilt, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joins NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox.

You can watch the NESN Pregame Chat in the video above.

