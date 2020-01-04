Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The so-called “Spygate 2.0” investigation isn’t over just yet.

Rumors surfaced early Saturday that the New England Patriots would soon be disciplined for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline in Cleveland on Dec. 8. But that may not necessarily be the case.

The NFL released a statement Saturday afternoon to clarify where the current investigation stands.

“The investigation is ongoing and there has been no discussion of any potential discipline,” the league said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Any suggestion of potential discipline or a timeline on an announcement is pure speculation.”

This isn’t the first rumor to surface about the investigation this week. On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported “no evidence” had been found linking Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to the controversy.

For now, however, NFL fans will have to be patient as they wait for an answer.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images