What a year this was in New England sports! As we move into 2020, join NESN.com in looking back at the top five moments of 2019.

The Boston sports landscape is the gift that keeps on giving.

From championships to franchise-altering transactions and everything in between, there’s been no shortage of drama surrounding the city’s professional teams over the past couple of decades, and 2019 wasn’t any different in that regard. It was another very eventful year filled with jaw-dropping moments.

The New England Patriots started 2019 with a bang, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game en route to a sixth Super Bowl title. Business continued to pick up from there, with the Boston Red Sox celebrating their 2018 World Series victory with an awesome ring ceremony, the Boston Bruins going on another Stanley Cup Final run, the Boston Celtics shaking up their roster and the Connecticut Sun falling one win short of a WNBA title.

After some deliberation, we’ve come up with what we believe are the top five Boston sports moments of the past year. So without further ado, let’s check out the list below.

5. Celtics land Kemba Walker to replace Kyrie Irving

4. Red Sox, Patriots join forces for epic World Series ring ceremony

3. Bruins beat Maple Leafs in Game 7 to spark Stanley Cup run

2. Patriots beat Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

1. Patriots beat Rams in Super Bowl LIII

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images