Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings thanks to a 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Wednesday.

1⃣5⃣ #PL wins in a row 1⃣9⃣ points clear Another great evening for the leaders @LFC #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/3Zw0pHosuK — Premier League (@premierleague) January 29, 2020

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped the Reds extend their lead at the summit and make the most of their game in hand on second-place Manchester City.

Salah broke the deadlock at the London Stadium from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after Divock Origi was fouled by Issa Diop inside the 18-yard box.

MO SALAH 😤 Liverpool convert from the spot! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KvJVgeXEm4 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 29, 2020

The Egyptian then turned provider when he delivered a brilliant assist for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s finish in minute 52.

Liverpool are now firmly in the drivers seat as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain doubles @LFC's lead! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/fysofUS09U — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 29, 2020

