Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings thanks to a 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Wednesday.
Goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped the Reds extend their lead at the summit and make the most of their game in hand on second-place Manchester City.
Salah broke the deadlock at the London Stadium from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after Divock Origi was fouled by Issa Diop inside the 18-yard box.
The Egyptian then turned provider when he delivered a brilliant assist for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s finish in minute 52.
