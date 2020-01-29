Liverpool moved 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings thanks to a 2-0 victory at West Ham United on Wednesday.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain helped the Reds extend their lead at the summit and make the most of their game in hand on second-place Manchester City.

Salah broke the deadlock at the London Stadium from the penalty spot in the 35th minute after Divock Origi was fouled by Issa Diop inside the 18-yard box.

The Egyptian then turned provider when he delivered a brilliant assist for Oxlade-Chamberlain’s finish in minute 52.

