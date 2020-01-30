The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be generating the most buzz as a possible landing spot for Tom Brady.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, however, sees Brady taking his talents to another team in the AFC West.

Orlovsky and the rest of the “NFL Live” panel on Wednesday were tasked with predicting where Brady will be playing in the 2020 NFL season. While Brady’s former teammate, Tedy Bruschi, and Louis Riddick both expressed belief the six-time Super Bowl champion will return to New England, Orlovsky pinpointed Las Vegas as Brady’s next step.

“I think he’s going to the Raiders,” Orlovsky said on ESPN. “Connect the dots. OK, dominant offensive line. Like, really good offensive line in Las Vegas, OK? Tyrell Williams, a good young receiver. (Darren) Waller, really good, young tight end. Josh Jacobs, they can run the football. They’ve got the 12th pick in the draft and everyone knows this is an incredibly deep wide receiver class. You can get another piece. This could be a really enticing opportunity for Tom Brady to go to Vegas and kickstart that organization and start his branding of himself. They’ve got a lot of pieces out there.

“I don’t think he’s going back to New England. (Former offensive line coach Dante) Scarnecchia retiring was the final straw.”

It’s not tough to imagine the Raiders making a real run at Brady this offseason. First and foremost, Brady, even in his early 40s, probably would be an upgrade over current starting quarterback Derek Carr. But from a business standpoint, who could help generate buzz around your move to the Entertainment Capital of the World more than one of the greatest athletes of all time?

While some might view the Brady-Raiders talk as going too far down the hypothetical rabbit hole, Dana White disagrees. The UFC president believes the rumors have “legs,” a notion that only was strengthened by Brady chopping it up with franchise owner Mark Davis at UFC 246.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images