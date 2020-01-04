Is this Tom Brady’s final season with the New England Patriots?

Willie McGinest, for one, expects the greatest quarterback in NFL history back in New England next fall.

During an appearance Saturday morning on NFL Network, the longtime Patriots linebacker expressed optimism that Brady and the only team he ever has played for will come to an agreement. However, McGinest believes Brady, who is set to become a free agent, only will re-sign with the Patriots if things change in Foxboro.

“I’m gonna say ‘no,’ McGinest said when asked whether this season will be Brady’s last in New England. “But there’s a lot of things that need to line up with Tom Brady and this organization going forward. … He’s not under contract, I don’t think the hometown discount is gonna happen anymore. … There’s a lot of players that make more than Tom with less accomplishments. I think that plays a big factor. The other thing is will they surround Tom with the resources he needs? He wants to win, he definitely wants to play football — he’s adamant about that. … The house being on the market, Alex (Guerrero’s) house being on the market, plays no factor in his decision making — that was a family thing.”

It’s important to note that this is speculation from McGinest, rather than actual reporting. But considering his ties to the Patriots organization, it’s fair to wonder whether his speculation is of the informed variety.

The Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in an AFC wild-card game. Should it win, New England will face the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

