First-year Boston Celtic Kemba Walker spoke to the media on Friday morning, prior to the Celtics hosting the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden at night, and said he enjoyed how the team had played for each other.

Not with — as in taking the floor together — but for — as in competing hard every night for the player who puts his shoes on at the locker next to him. It’s part of the reason the Celtics had won five straight games entering Friday, despite dealing with an injury-depleted line up.

Coach Brad Stevens seemed to think that portrayed both the type of teammate Walker is, and the type of player he has been in the league.

“I would say that’s just a good example of a guy that gets it,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said on Friday at the TD Garden.

“That’s what it’s about,” Stevens said. “At the end of the day, if you can be around a group that you enjoy competing for, and competing with, I think that’s a good experience. That’s what usually leads to giving yourself a chance to maximize yourself.”

The NBA All-Star point guard Walker will have the opportunity to take the floor with his teammates again on Friday as he returns from a three-game absence. The Celtics will face the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports Images