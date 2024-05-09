Celtics Champion Sentenced To Prison For Healtcare Fraud

A 2008 Boston Celtics champion was sentenced to prison Thursday.

Glen Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release, after he was convicted in November for defrauding the NBA’s healthcare plan, per Alex Prewitt.

Former Celtics guard Terrence Williams, who was the ringleader of the scheme, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August. Fellow former guards Sebastian Telfair and Tony Allen also were among the 18 retired NBA players charged in the scheme.

Davis, who affectionately was nicknamed “Big Baby” in his NBA career, was part of the 2008 Celtics team that won the title. The retired big man was a key member of playoff runs and was traded to the Orlando Magic during the 2011-12 season. Davis played his last NBA season after the 2014-15 season and didn’t return after he underwent left ankle surgery. The 38-year-old maintained relevancy playing overseas and in Ice Cube’s Big3 league.

It’s unknown as of Thursday afternoon if Davis will appeal the sentencing.