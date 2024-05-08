Jayson Tatum’s Playoff Struggles With Celtics Not Cause For Concern

Jayson Tatum’s undergone a postseason slump with the Boston Celtics, but how much does it matter?

The five-time All-Star, who led the Celtics in scoring (26.9 points) during the regular season, laid an egg, yet again, to open up the team’s Eastern Conference semifinal round with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tatum shot just 7-of-19, went 0-for-5 from 3-point range, and finished with 18 points in Boston’s 120-95 Game 1 win on Tuesday night. Looking ahead, NESN’s Travis Thomas addressed Tatum’s uncharacteristic playoff performances on the “Hold My Banner” podcast.

“Yes, he’s not shooting well. His scoring’s down. It hasn’t mattered,” Thomas explained. “His team’s picking up the slack, whooping up on everyone that’s in front of them. And Jayson Tatum is crashing boards, he’s getting rebounds. His assist numbers are up. He’s helping you. He’s playing defense.”

Tatum still managed to notch his fifth double-double of the 2023-24 playoffs (40 career), grabbing 11 rebounds with five rebounds and three blocks. Meanwhile, Boston’s cast held the fort down. Guard Derrick White scored 25 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers and Jaylen Brown led the squad in scoring with 32 points en route to a fourth straight playoff victory.

“Everyone on this damn team can give you what you need when you need it,” Thomas said. “Tatum’s not giving you scoring right now. Okay, he’s giving you everything else and he’s saying all the right things. He’s being a great teammate. I think he’s being a great leader.”

Boston and Cleveland will meet again for Game 2 on Thursday night.