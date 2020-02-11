CC Sabathia wants the Raiders to swing for the fences this offseason.

The Silver and Black aren’t in an abysmal spot at quarterback, but it’s unclear if Derek Carr ever will be able to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl title. Tom Brady, even in the twilight years of his career, likely would be an upgrade over Carr, and the Raiders reportedly are “poised to pursue” the six-time Super Bowl champion should he reach free agency.

Sabathia, a diehard Raiders fan, is all in on this plan.

“…Brand-new stadium, we need to make a splash,” Sabathia said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “New organization, new fanbase. Tom Brady is a winner. Our team is ready. We draft CeeDee Lamb, get Tom Brady, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller. We might be in there.”

Sure, the addition of Brady probably would prompt a level of improvement for the Raiders offense, but it’s still tough to imagine TB12 getting Las Vegas over the hump. The road to a Super Bowl often starts with winning the division, and the AFC West likely will run through Kansas City as long as Patrick Mahomes is quarterbacking the Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images