Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics are preparing to welcome the Houston Rockets to TD Garden on Saturday night, and are getting healthier in the process.

Robert Williams, who’s been battling a hip bone edema, was cleared to play after Boston’s practice. Williams hasn’t played since Dec. 6, and is excited to be back with his teammates.

“I’m very excited just to be going through the tunnel with my teammates,” he said, per the Celtics.

Kemba Walker, on the other hand, will miss his fifth straight game with a sore left knee, but a return could be on the horizon.

According to the team, Walker worked out Saturday and will play 3-on-3 Sunday. He could return Tuesday if he’s able to practice Monday.

They’ll both certainly provide a boost to the C’s. And with playoffs quickly approaching, having everyone healthy will be important.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images