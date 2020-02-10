Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown joked after Sunday night’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder that he wasn’t sure what side to limp on.

Brown, who has been dealing with ongoing ankle(s) tweaks, said he sprained one trying to compensate for the other.

It landed Brown on Monday’s injury report after missing practice prior to Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets. But when Brown met with reporters Monday, he said he would play Tuesday.

“We need two big wins,” Brown said, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “I’ll just push through it. I’ll be alright.”

Brown discussed the ongoing ankle issues again, as well.

“You can’t really get the rest as you probably need to let your body recover. It’s probably why I keep re-aggravating the same injury,” Brown said. “But you know, I think it’s all mental. So just lock it out and come out and do what you got to do.”

Brown being on the court, of course, will help the Celtics in Houston. And with the C’s a mere two games from the NBA All-Star break, Brown likely can see the light at the end of the tunnel, specifically in regards to his rest and relief.

Boston and Houston will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

